LEGO announces winner of 50th anniversary Dungeons & Dragons contest, 3,000-piece Ideas set on the way

Back in October, the LEGO Group announced how it would be partnering with Wizards of the Coast in order to bring the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons to life in brick-built form. Today we finally know just what that collaboration is going to look like, as the results of the LEGO Ideas contest have now come to a close.

LEGO Dungeons & Dragons set on the way

The LEGO Group first announced that builders would have a set focused around the lore of Dungeons & Dragons back in October. Aside from just announcing that the partnership was in the works, the company also launched a new contest for fans to design, assemble, and submit their own creations to be considered. Now that the contest has come to a close and the LEGO Group judges on the Ideas team have had time to decide, we know what to expect from the LEGO Dungeons & Dragons collaboration to celebrate the game’s 50th anniversary.

Stacking up to just under 3,000 pieces in its current form, the LEGO Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End kit may be a mouthful, but it packs in a massive fantasy scene. The main build is made up of a little tavern on the left, which is adjoined to a dilapidated tower and archway. Nestled up top is a detailed brick-built dragon, which rounds out the kit alongside some other creatures from the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Aside from which model actually won the contest, the LEGO Group isn’t teasing all too much else about the upcoming kit. There’s no telling just when the Dungeons & Dragons set will make it into the LEGO catalog or even how much it will sell for. But given that the fan-submitted model is on the larger side, expect this display-worthy creation to be in the $200 range.

9to5Toys’ Take

All told, I am a bit split on the final model that the LEGO Group went with. Don’t get me wrong – it is an incredible kit that really delivers a detailed fantasy scene that many builders have been asking for for ages. But even so, it’s a little too generic for me. Dungeons & Dragons has so many distinct creatures and mythical monsters, and as epic as dragons are, nothing about the model screams that it was inspired by the role-playing game. Maybe that’s what the LEGO Group wanted to see in a kit like this succeed, but I really do hope that the company can pack even more Wizards of the Coast flare into the finalized model.

