LEGO announces new Ideas contest to create first official Dungeons & Dragons set

LEGO Ideas today is launching a unique new contest that will see builders someday able to add an official Dungeons & Dragons set to their collections. Allowing creatures to submit their own models of iconic D&D creatures and characters, the contest celebrates 50 years of the popular role playing game. So whether you’re a Dungeon Master yourself or have more recently gotten into the action thanks to Stranger Things, builders will be able to reimagine their favorites for a chance to turn their models into an official set.

LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons

Alongside its usual pipeline of turning fan-submitted creations into official sets through the 10,000-supporter model, LEGO Ideas also presents periodic contests for builders to submit specifically-themed models. We just saw the Ray the Castaway set revealed last month as well as the Cosmic Cardboard Adventures set arrive thanks to these events, and now the next contest has gone live.

Celebrating 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons, the new LEGO Ideas contest will give builders the ability to craft some of their favorite creatures and more for a chance to have their models turned into an official set.

There are a few rules this time around to help guide builders on their creations. They’re all things you would expect from a LEGO collaboration with an existing brand and really shouldn’t limit creativity too much. All of these criteria should be applied to things within the Dungeons & Dragons lore.

Detailed display model of your favorite character or monster

Functional display models for players / dungeon masters

Ultimate build with customizable elements

In partnership with Wizards of the Coast, the LEGO Ideas team will then have a panel of judges choose a winner from the pool of submissions. There will be a fan vote ahead of time to help narrow down the results, giving builders the chance to decide which kits will potentially wind up on store shelves.

The contest will officially kick off next month on November 28, giving builders several weeks to begin crafting their creations. You’ll have to submit the model before that deadline, with the fan vote then kicking off through December 12, 2022. Then the LEGO Ideas team will get to work picking out the Dungeons & Dragons kit. You can get all of the details on what to expect from the contest right here, in the meantime.

