8Bitdo’s pastel pink Ultimate wired controller for Xbox returns to Amazon low of $36 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $35.99 shipped in Pastel Pink. Down from $45, today’s deal knocks 20% off and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to work with all modern Xbox consoles as well as Windows, this controller even works with iOS and Android wirelessly, making it a versatile option. There are three custom profile options that you’re able to switch on the fly as well as button mapping, adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control, and more. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for extra info.

Ditch the 8Bitdo branding for this lower-cost controller if you’re in the market to save a few bucks. Available for $19 at Amazon, you’ll find that this controller more represents what came with the Xbox 360 way back when.

Pick up Turtle Beach’s Amplified Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Headset to upgrade your setup even more. It’s on sale for the first time for $80 at Amazon, making now the best time yet to pick up this new headset. It’s 20% off, so you’ll be able to keep in constant contact with your teammates while playing without plugging a wired headset into a PC.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above. Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC. Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more. Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones. Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

