Today’s Android game and app deals: Chicken Police, A-2481, freebie icon packs, and more

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. But before you dive in, be sure to scope out the offer we are tracking on Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro routers that are now at new Amazon all-time lows from $159. Highlight game and app deals include titles like Chicken Police, A-2481, Dementia: Book of the Dead, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at everything. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Chicken Police:

Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken were once a legendary detective-duo, called the Chicken Police. But that was almost a decade ago, and time had ruthlessly passed them by. Now Sonny and Marty are forced to work together on a case that is weirder than anything they’ve ever encountered before!

