Anker’s CES 2023 lineup includes a USB-C monitor stand, wireless mic kit, and more

Amongst all of the other reveals now that CES 2023 is officially underway, Anker is also getting in on the showcase by offering up a look at a suite of new releases. Launching all throughout the coming year, the company has a wide range of releases including everything from new workstation docking stations to chargers, microphones, and more.

Anker reveals new gear at CES 2023

First up, Anker is planning on debuting its new 675 12-in-1 USB-C Dock in the coming weeks. This new offering expands the brand’s already versatile lineup of docking stations with an even more specific design. Built to rest underneath a monitor, the stand build packs 12 different ports into a space-savings form-factor.

It’s quite the novel design and something we’ve been seeing from other brand’s like Satechi in the past for tidying up your space. Its name really tells much of the story, but the Anker USB-C Monitor Stand elevates your display up to eye level while delivering three USB-A slots, dual USB-C, micro/SD card readers, an Ethernet jack, and 4K HDMI output. Resting on top is also a 10W Qi pad that lets you power up a smartphone or pair of earbuds, and there’s 100W power delivery capabilities.

This had actually first been shown off last fall, but since then delayed until the expected January ship date. You’ll pay $249.99 when it does launch on January 30.

One of the more unique releases shown off at CES is the latest expansion to the AnkerWork subbrand. The new M650 Wireless Microphone may look like a pair of true wireless earbuds at first glance, but the compact unit delivers dual-channel recording in the ultra lightweight form-factor. The wearable design delivers 7 hours of recording on a single charge, with the charging case supplying an extra 15 hours of battery life. Two of the microphones are included in the package, alongside a LCD touchscreen module for adjusting volume and monitoring playback levels.

Pricing enters at $249, though Anker won’t be releasing its new M650 Wireless Microphone until later this spring. As of now, it’s noted to begin shipping in March.

Anker’s latest power solution is also seeing the light of day for the first time at CES 2023, with its new Conference Charging Station arriving with a fitting feature set for the name. Meant to rest in the center of a conference table, the design lends itself quite well to having multiple people plug in their laptops or other devices. It comes outfitted with three full AC outlets, as well as a a standard USB-A slot and USB-C port.

Though the most exciting part has to be the retractable USB-C cables, which can be pulled out of the power station in order to supply 60W of power to a connected device. Each one taps into the same 100W output, and so charging speeds are adjusted based on whether both are in use or how much juice your devices require. Also slated to arrive sometime in March, Anker plans to ship its upcoming Conference Charging Station with an $89.99 price tag.

