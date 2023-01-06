GIGABYTE refreshes laptop lineup with 13th Gen. i9/RTX 4090 models, more at CES 2023

Today, GIGABYTE officially announced its CES 2023 lineup of laptops featuring up to the 24-core 32-thread i9-13950HX processor and the 175W TGP RTX 4090 graphics card. These laptops are among the most powerful that GIGABYTE has ever made, and should allow both gamers and creators to work or play from anywhere as if they had a desktop with them. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to learn more.

GIGABYTE lets you accomplish any task while mobile at CES 2023

Leading the way with GIGABYTE’s CES 2023 announcements is its lineup of new laptops. Similar to the Razer announcement yesterday, we’re getting full support for Intel’s 13th Generation mobile processors as well as NVIDIA 40-series graphics cards, up to the 4090.

GIGABYTE is headlining this announcement with both gamer-focused AORUS and creator-centric AERO laptops, both delivering a focus on their respective ecosystem. Let’s start out with the AORUS 17X and 15X lineup. Powered by the 13th Generation 24-core i9 processor, you’ll find that these laptops can deliver up to 175W TGP graphics cards with the RTX 4090. This is quite impressive in a laptop, and will let you play almost any game at any graphics setting you could want. With an upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system, GIGABYTE says that these laptops will be able to keep the temperature and cooling efficiency “well in check” while “performing at their peak.” On top of that, GIGABYTE is now including up to 1440p240 displays for both the 15- and 17-inch models, ensuring that you get the best quality possible while gaming.

Moving onto the AERO 16 OLED, you’ll find that it takes things down a notch from the AORUS laptops, but still packs a punch. With two models available, both feature 4K OLED displays capable of DisplayHDR600 True Black certification, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The processor goes up to the i9-13900H and there’s up to the RTX 4070 available, which peaks at 150W CPU/GPU power draw. Designed with creators in mind, you’ll also find a 1080p webcam, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, plenty of other I/O (including HDMI 2.1 and microSD), and a backlit keyboard.

There’s no pricing or availability information available yet for GIGABYTE’s latest laptops, though we do expect that to come out in the next month or two.

9to5Toys’ Take

While these laptops might not be the first to market with these specs, that doesn’t make them any less impressive. The fact that you can get a 1440p 240Hz display with a 24-core 32-thread i9 processor and 175W RTX 4090 graphics card in a laptop that’s actually portable is insane. There’s a lot to like about these laptops from GIGABYTE as well, including upgradable DDR5 RAM, additional M.2 NVMe SSD slots for extra storage, and as much power as you could ever want. So, if you’ve been holding out for an ultra-powerful laptop that can fully replace your desktop, the time has finally arrived.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!