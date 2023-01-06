Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Three Kingdoms, Cataclysm Bright Nights, and more

It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are now tracking across a broad range of official Apple iPhone 13 cases from $21 as well as this ongoing price drop on the brilliant iPad Air 5. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, Escape from Crimson Manor, Cataclysm Bright Nights, Inspire Pro, Earth 3D, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: The Lost Fountain: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal FinanceK: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord: $1 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: M.Duck: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Escape from Crimson Manor Ep.1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RPG Crystal Ortha: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Dragon Prana: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cataclysm Bright Nights: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Feedibus — RSS Feed Reader: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Train: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lagrange – AUv3 Plugin Synth: $7 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Link’s Awakening, much more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: TICKE-TACK: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 1000 Hours Outside: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $6 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

More on Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!