Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Link’s Awakening, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. After launching its New Year eShop sale yesterday afternoon, we are now seeing many of these deals go live directly on Amazon. Alongside notable price drops on some brilliant Switch games like Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and more, Amazon is also now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in physical form for $39.97 shipped. This is within $10 of the short-lived holiday all-time low, still a notable price to score the sequel, and the best we can find. In our hands-on review we said the game “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action,” making it a wonderful addition to just about any Switch game library. Browse through all of the New Year Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon right here and head below for more. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo’s 2023 New Year eShop Sale from $2
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete $2 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- FAR: Lone Sails eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Among Us: Ejected Edition $41.50 (Reg. $64+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring PS4/PS5 $42 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $45 (Reg. $70)
- Little Nightmares Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge PSN $20 (Reg. $25)
- RE2 and RE 3 Racoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $39 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $15 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
