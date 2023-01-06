Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Link’s Awakening, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. After launching its New Year eShop sale yesterday afternoon, we are now seeing many of these deals go live directly on Amazon. Alongside notable price drops on some brilliant Switch games like Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and more, Amazon is also now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in physical form for $39.97 shipped. This is within $10 of the short-lived holiday all-time low, still a notable price to score the sequel, and the best we can find. In our hands-on review we said the game “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action,” making it a wonderful addition to just about any Switch game library. Browse through all of the New Year Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon right here and head below for more. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.  

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo’s 2023 New Year eShop Sale from $2

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:



