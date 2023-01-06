Finally get your EDC organized with a KeySmart holder down at under $14 (Reg. up to $25)

Over at Amazon, via the brand’s official storefront, you can now land the KeySmart Original key holder for $13.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in all three colorways at the deal price, it usually goes for $25 at Amazon or $20 directly from KeySmart with additional shipping fees. Today’s deal is up to 45% in savings, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and is matching our previous mention from early December. As the name suggests, it is designed to neatly stow up to eight standard keys alongside your entryway or vehicle fob in a pocket-sized unit. Made from “ultralight” aircraft aluminum with stainless steel hardware, it can be a nice way to organize your daily carry within a roughly 3-inch form-factor. Head below for more details.

While the brand’s KeySmart Mini – a more basic clip for your keys – is sometimes even less, it is currently selling for $15 to further highlight how notable our lead offer is. However, the KeySmart Flex – a sort of bendable rubber/plastic variant – is now going for even less at $10 Prime shipped. While it might not be as robust overall, it might also be a more suitable solution or some folks anyway.

Be sure to scope out the Bellroy eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo if you haven’t yet. But if you’re looking for something that can incorporate your new AirPods Pro 2, the new Coach keychain-style case is fashionable way to do so. The brand’s Apple accessories were among our favorite in their particular category last year and the latest AirPods solution is carrying over much of the designs sensibilities. Take a closer look right here.

KeySmart Original key holder features:

Key Size Requirements: KeySmart key holder accommodates up to 8 flat standard-sized house keys (max of 80mm long and 2mm thick each) and can be expanded to hold up to 14 keys using the included expansion kit. It is a perfect keychain for keys.

KeySmart compact key holder is easy to assemble, no tools required, holds all of your existing keys. It is a ridge keychain at the same time a perfect key holder for car key. It comes with a Loop Piece attachment for your larger car keys or car fob remote.

Say goodbye to bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good – organize that mess and free up your pockets now. KeySmart has a collection of compact and potable key organizers – KeySmart Classic, KeySmart Rugged, KeySmart Pro, and KeySmart Max.

