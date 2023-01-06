Official Tamagotchi x Toy Story Nano models now within cents of Amazon low from $13.50

Justin Kahn
Reg. $20 $13.50
Toy Story Woody and Buzz Lightyear Tamagotchi Nano

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the official Tamagotchi x Toy Story Nano models starting from $13.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is up to 32% off and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a brief offer for less at Woot during the holidays, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low on the blue model and within about $1 on the white. These Toy Story variants were unveiled in March of last year before the Grogu Star Wars models debuted as an official take on the classic virtual pocket pet formula. All of your favorite Toy Story personalties will make an appearance alongside a series of mini games and more. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and head below for more details. 

As of right now, the Toy Story models above are among the most affordable options you’ll find out there. Even the standard issue pocket pets are going for more at Amazon while the Star Wars variants are starting at just over $17 Prime shipped

And while you’re at it, be sure to dive into some of our other Tamagotchi coverage below:

Tamagotchi x Toy Story Nano features:

  • How you play with Woody will determine which toy he introduces you to next! There are 17 toys to interact with, including two secret characters!
  • 3 mini-games help determine which toy to play with next: Jump! Duke Caboom!, Fly! Green Soldiers!, and Drive! RC!
  • Be sure to keep your toys happy and dust free. A toy neglected for too long risks being sold at a yard sale (except Forky, who runs away to hide in the trash!)
  • This is a Tamagotchinano device, which measures approximately 1.6 inches
  • The Clouds Paint version has a blue shell

