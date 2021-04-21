FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bandai announces new Tamagotchi Pix with selfie cam and Pokemon Go-like features

Announced today, the new Tamagotchi Pix takes everyone’s favorite pocket pet to new connected heights. Packed with Bluetooth, the ability to connect with other Tamagotchi Pix units, a full-color display, and a built-in camera, Pix is taking Tamagotchi into the next generation. It even has Pokemon Go-like exploration features and is now available for purchase. Head below for more details and a closer look at Tamagotchi Pix. 

New Tamagotchi Pix out now!

Last we heard from the folks at Bandai Namco and its pocket pet lineup, it was introducing PAC-MAN into the mix as part of the classic arcade character’s 40th anniversary. But before that, we saw the brand unveil Tamagotchi On — the smartphone-connected pre-cursor to today’s new Tamagotchi Pix release. 

The new Tamagotchi Pix includes much of the updated features set found on the Tamagotchi On but with a larger footprint and a built-in camera, among other things. 

Tamagotchi Pix is the next generation of your favorite interactive virtual pet in which you can nurture and raise your Tamagotchi character on a color screen…Includes a camera to take photos with your character, cook, find new Tamagotchi friends

Alongside touch buttons and gesture control so you can pet your “Tamagotchi character with a swipe of a finger,” Tamagotchi Pix houses a built-in camera so you can take selfies with your virtual pets and even use it to alter the food you cook for it. 

Players can also find up to 100 pets roaming the world to take care of and expand gameplay, according to reports, as well as go on play dates, exchange gifts, and explore the world with other Tamagotchi Pix owners. Alongside the ability to log on to the official site to earn Gotchi points, there are also 17 mini games to enjoy with your virtual pet to keep them happy and content. Plus, you can also “help your characters find a profession that they can bring back to the Tamagotchi Planet.”

Available now (and in six built-in languages), it requires two AA batteries to run (not included) and is up for sale at Amazon for $59.99 in two colorways. 

9to5Toys’ Take

While there’s no built-in PAC-MAN to save the day and play with your virtual pet here, clearly Bandai is looking to reinvigorate its Tamagotchi lineup with expanded connectivity and the built-in selfie cam. The price feels a bit steep for something like this, but there’s no denying how much the price of production shot up with this feature set compared to the standard $20 models. It remains to be seen how interesting the exploration, or Pokemon Go-like features, are here, but this is certainly one of the more compelling releases yet — if the camera justifies the price tag for you, anyway. 

