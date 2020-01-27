Last summer, the folks at Bandai gave Tamagotchi a 21st-century upgrade by adding iPhone connectivity and online functionality. Now in celebration of an iconic video game character’s 40th anniversary, the company is releasing a Pac-Man Tamagotchi. Combining two popular properties, fans will be able to relive the 90’s with some additional retro arcade flair. Head below for all the details and see how you can score the newest Tamagotchi.

Tamagotchi teams up with Pac-Man

Bandai will be returning to basics for its latest release in more ways than one. Alongside adorning the digital pet with retro theming sans Pac-Man, the new Tamagotchi will be quite similar to the original 1990s version. So unlike the most recent edition which saw new features like smartphone control added into the mix, the latest iteration relies on the classic charm and plenty of nostalgia.

Just like you’d have found with the original, the new edition of Tamagotchi has you raise and nurture a digital character. Just about all of the same experiences are packed into this version, though with some new additions borrowed from the arcade game.

This time instead of just raising a cyber-pet, Pac-Man takes center stage to help protect your Tamagotchi from Ghosts. There are also two included mini-games, which draw inspiration from the original Pac-Man as well.

On top of all the in-game alterations for celebrating Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary, the new Tamagotchi’s casing has gotten a fresh coat of pain. There are two different versions on the way from Bandai, one spotting a yellow casing and another black colorway. As you’d expect, both feature elements of the Pac-Man arcade game like the iconic neon-inspired maze pattern, the titular character, and some Ghosts.

Pre-orders now live at Amazon

Pac-Man fans looking to relive some 90’s nostalgia can currently pre-order the new Tamagotchis at Amazon for $19.99. Shipping is slated for March 15. On top of the two different styles, there are also versions that include a themed Pac-Man case for $25. Both versions come backed by the retailer’s Price Guarantee. That means if there’s a discount between now and the ship date, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that period.

9to5Toys’ Take

Tamagotchi has amassed something of a cult following over the past couple of decades, driven pretty heavily by nostalgia. Throwing Pac-Man into the mix looks to double down on the retro theming, but whether fans will mean fans of either property are enticed is still up in the air.

Source: Bandai

