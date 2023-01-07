Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have never sold for less with clearance discount to $88

Amazon now offers the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $87.97 shipped. This new all-time low arrives from the original $200 price tag and is well below our previous $100 mention from back over the holiday shopping season. It’s the best price we’ve ever seen and a notable option compared to the more recent Galaxy Buds Pro 2 that sell for $190. Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut. Head below for more.

Clocking in at around half the price of the lead deal, the Anker Soundcore Life P3i earbuds may not have a name that rolls off the tongue, but do in fact carry a notable feature set. These buds arrive with 10mm drivers to power the hybrid noise cancelling experience as well as a companion transpaency mode. The 36 hours of overall playback is quite nice, with the earbuds themselves going 9 hours before it’s time to refuel from the USB-C charging case. Not to mention, a $45 price tag at Amazon.

As for some other true wireless earbuds that give the big players a run for their money, we ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

