LEGO celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary with nine upcoming sets launching this summer

Last week, we shared a look at the upcoming LEGO Disney BrickHeadz that’ll be kicking off the 100th anniversary series when the 4-pack drops next month. But as we originally reported, it looks like the LEGO Group and Disney have plenty more in store with a lineup of new summer 2023 sets. As the official wave of the collection, we’re getting a better idea of what to expect with nine confirmed sets so far.

Stay up to date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Disney 100th anniversary sets coming in June

LEGO and Disney are joining forces to make the most of the latter company’s 100th anniversary. Coming later this summer, the two will release a collection of sets celebrating the long history of Disney animated movies, shows, and other properties by bringing all of their iconic characters into brick-built form.

We previously reported that it would be in the form of a collectible minifigure series, but last week also saw the LEGO Group officially announce the collaboration. Now today 9to5Toys can confirm some of the first information on what to expect from the entire upcoming wave of sets.

Past LEGO Classic Animation-style sets

Things will first kick off with a series of builds that fall under the Classic Animation line. These builds will look to celebrate some of the iconic properties that exist within with Disney vault that aren’t specifically of princesses or Pixar characters. We currently know that there will be three models in this sub theme, with a pair of more traditional builds being joined by an 18+ set that is sure to be on the more collectible side.

Though the models that we do now of right now aren’t going to be small, as 9to5Toys can confirm the part count on two of the Classic Animation sets entering the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary lineup. Detailed below, we break down what to expect from this side of the lineup.

LEGO Disney 100th anniversary Classic Animation sets

Classic Animation 43125: $149.99 | 1,016 pieces

Classic Animation 43221: $59.99 | 1,022 pieces

Classic Animation 18+ 43240: Price and part count unknown

Alongside the Classic Animation kits, the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary theme will also be seeing another collection of sets. Adding another six creations into the mix, the Disney Princess lineup will fittingly feature a series of iconic characters spanning everything from Snow White up to more recently-released favorites of Anna and Elsa. Prices will be covering the usual bases of delivering smaller kits and more display-worthy models alike.

We currently know what the smallest set of the lineup will consist of, with Disney’s Frozen making a pretty appropriate appearance in the Disney 100th anniversary wave. Though the rest of the creations are still up in the air as of now.

LEGO Disney 100th anniversary Disney Princess sets:

Anna and Elsa’s Magical Carousel 43218: $19.99 | 175 pieces

Disney Princess 43222: $19.99 | Part count unknown

Disney Princess 43224: $89.99 | Part count unknown

Disney Princess 43225: $49.99 | Part count unknown

Disney Princess 43226: Price and part count unknown

Disney Princess 43229: $44.99 | Part count unknown

All nine of the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary sets will be dropping later this year in the summer of 2023. These will be hitting store shelves a bit earlier than the rest of the lineup, with builds launching on June 1. We’re expecting to see the rest of the LEGO 2023 sets arrive in August, so this is going to be one of the earlier themes to get in on the mid-year release cycle.

We’ll likely have more to report on part count and pricing in the coming months, as it still is January. But considering that 9to5Toys has been able to confirm the set numbers so far, we’re expecting that our sources will have more to share as we head into spring.

9to5Toys’ Take

This is one of the LEGO summer waves that we know the least about right now, but that ultimately has some of the most potential for all of 2023. Disney is looking to celebrate its entire legacy with the 100th anniversary celebration, and so there really is so many different movies, shows, and properties that the collaboration can tap into.

The six Disney Princess sets that we know are coming in the summer 2023 wave are likely going to be some of the least exciting ones for a lot of builders in the 9to5Toys audience, though I am still quite excited to see how some of the larger models stack up. The $90 set feels like it has the potential to be on the more display-worthy side, while the others will likely take aim at a younger demographic. The biggest thing to see here if whether or not the LEGO Group fills these sets with actual minifigures, or if we see the expected mini-doll figures that regularly make the cut in these Disney Princess-themed kits.

Though the sets in the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary wave that most excite me have to be the Classic Animation ones. Right now, only three are in the works, but there are so many iconic releases that feel deserving of the builds. Movies like Tarzan, Jungle Book, and The Lion King really stand out to me, but there’s of course Fantasia, Peter Pan, and an assortment of others that all fall under the umbrella of Classic Animation. At this point, there’s really no telling just what animated icons will make the cut into the lineup, but I think it’s safe to say that there is a lot to be excited about come June.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!