Amazon offers up to 52% off Tribit StormBox micro speakers, headphones, more from $11

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, the official Tribit Amazon storefront is offering up to 52% off a range of its portable Bluetooth speakers and headphones starting from $11. One standout deal has the Tribit Portable StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker down at $35.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, it more typically sells for $50 on Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there. This is also only the second time it has been down this low. While it might not be the larger StormBox Pro we reviewed previously, it also delivers an even more compact and portable form-factor. The built-in XBass tuning DSP technology to enhance the low end is joined by a “100% waterproof” IP67 rating (although you might not want to purposely submerge it) as well as a fabric-covered exterior. You can even pair up two of them for true stereo action. Check out the Micro model in more detail as part of our hands-on review and head below for more Tribit deals.

Whether it’s for some particularly casual headphones or even more high-end speaker solutions, you’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Tribit sale right here. Many of the deals are matching or approaching the lowest we have tracked with up to 52% off the going rates and prices starting from just over $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Then be sure to dive into our hands-on review of Marshall’s new III series vinyl-covered speakers from just before the holidays. And on the deal side of things, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the popular OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker that has now returned to the $30 all-time low. Jump in right here for a closer look at the specs and historical pricing details.

Tribit Portable StormBox Micro Speaker features:

SURPRISINGLY WEIGHTY BASS – Adopt exclusive built-in XBass tuning DSP technology, This outstanding wireless speaker will reward you with more extension bass. A resoundingly deep bass will surprise you with its versatility in handling different genres.

100% WATERPROOF – IP67 means this portable speaker has unparalleled water and dust protection. Waterproof technology, plus fabric-covered exterior, will keep it safe and in good working order if it falls into the water, even if it is soapy or salty.

ADVENTURE-READY – Take this outdoor speaker as a perfect companion to rock climbing, cycling or hiking, and be prepared to take your experience up a notch. Attach the tear-resistant silicone strap to handlebars or backpacks, it’ll hold tight every time.

