Tribit StormBox Micro Review: Big sound in a small, portable package [Video]

Having a Bluetooth speaker along for an adventure is a great way to bring your favorite tunes with you. There are plenty of options out there, but the new $56 StormBox Micro from Tribit packs some powerful sound and handy features in its small, portable package. Check out the video below to see it in action.

If you’ve researched Bluetooth speakers in the past, then the name Tribit probably isn’t new to you. The $31 XSound Go has been a popular choice with nearly 4.5 stars from over 8,600 reviews on Amazon.

Design and features

Overall, design on the StormBox Micro is pretty simple. It can either lay flat on it’s back, be propped up on one of its sides, or clipped to an object with an always-attached strap. On top, we have a soft cloth cover with volume controls along with a play/pause button. On the front of the speaker, we have power, LED indicators for battery level, and the Bluetooth pairing button. This side also holds the mount for the strap. The battery is recharged via a USB-C connector on the right side of the speaker and on the bottom of the StormBox Micro, we have some rubber feet.

Ready for adventures

One of my favorite things about this speaker is the built-in rubber strap. Because it’s always attached, it doesn’t get in the way and comes in handy. I used it to clip onto my belt or to strap on to my stroller handle. Matched with the small size, it makes it easy to attach the StormBox Micro and bring it along for the adventure.

Another way at that StormBox Micro is ready for adventures is with the IP67 weatherproof rating. This rating means that it is dustproof and can be immersed in water between 15cm and 1 meter deep.

StormBox Micro: Video

Sound

From the first time turning on the StormBox Micro, I’ve been really impressed with the sound. Despite its small size, the Micro puts out some surprisingly powerful beats. Of course, larger systems are going to pack more bass, but the fact that the StormBox Micro even has decent bass is impressive for the size.

It keeps a powerful sound throughout most of the volume range. As the volume gets near the top, it does lose some clarity in the low end and sounds on the verge of distorting, but sitting about a meter away from the speaker with it at maximum volume, the speaker gets almost uncomfortably loud.

Another interesting feature is the ability to connect two speakers together for stereo or party mode. I only have on here so I wasn’t able to test this, but that’s a great way to expand the sound from the StormBox Micro even more.

Battery life

Tribit claims eight hours of playback from the Tribit StormBox Micro, which is close to what I was getting. Most of my listening was around 40-50% volume, though. While eight hours isn’t the longest battery life for a Bluetooth speaker, it should be enough to get through most adventures. Re-charging is simple via the USB-C plug. If a long-lasting battery is high on the priority list, also check out our hands-on review of the Wonderboom 2 which gets close to double that.

Wrapping Up

Overall, for the small size, the Tribit StormBox Micro is very impressive. The sound hits way above its size and the flexible strap matched with its IP67 rating makes it suitable for any adventure.

At $56, the StormBox Micro isn’t the most affordable Bluetooth speaker, though. If you’re looking for a budget option, Tribit’s own XSound Go is a great choice at just $31 on Amazon.

