Best Amazon price yet just hit the WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $80, plus more

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive Solid-State Drive

While the $115 offer on the 1TB model from before the holidays is still alive and well, Amazon is now dishing up a new all-time low on the WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $79.99 shipped. This model launched in May of last year shortly before we went hands-on with it for review at $120. Today’s deal delivers 33% off the going rate for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at the usual metal-plated WD_BLACK Game Drive treatment here with an onboard USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and more, it is a notable way to store and carry your game library (or just about anything else you might store on a portable SSD) alongside a shock-resistant structure that can withstand drops up to 2 meters. You’ll also find the customizable RGB lighting we detailed in our hands-on review right here. Head below for more Game Drive deals. 

Alongside the newer P40 deals above, we also spotted some solid drops on the more hardcore WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock. Sporting similar customizable RGB lighting alongside Thunderbolt connectivity and faster transfers rates at up to 3,000MB/s, the 1TB model is now down to $256.49 shipped alongside the 2TB variant at $519.99. Regularly $300 and and $680, both models are now sitting at the lowest prices we can find and the lowest totals since a very limited drop during Black Friday. 

If you’re not looking for a gaming-specific solution, check out the very first price drop on SanDisk’s 2,700MB/s Thunderbolt PRO-G40 portable SSD. We are also still seeing some new all-time lows on Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards  as well as WD_BLACK’s PS5-edition 7,000MB/s internal SN850 SSD today. 

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games).

