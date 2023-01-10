Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Swim Out, MIYAMOTO, Wishboard, and more

Today’s collection of Mac and iOS app deals is ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to scope out the $99 price drops on Apple’s latest Studio Displays as well as this Apple Watch Series 7 sale that’s delivering deep deals starting from $260. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like MIYAMOTO, Swim Out, Agent A, BATTLESHIP, Wishboard, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MIYAMOTO: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Camp Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Action Puzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: File List Export: $5 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope with sticker pack $39, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Lock Screen 16: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AI Art Generator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro – Eraser Me: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!