Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope with sticker pack $39, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While we spotted Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope down at $40 on Amazon late last week, Walmart is now offering physical copies with a bonus Exclusive Mario + Rabbids Sticker Set at $39 shipped. Regularly $60, that’s slightly below the Amazon listing and the best price we can find. While did see the relatively new release go for less in limited sales during the holidays last year, today’s Walmart offer is the best value since. Amazon is also offering the Gold Edition of the game for $70.19, down from the regular $90, with the base experience and the season pass included – upcoming DLC packs, including additional story content, and the the Galactic Prestige Pack, “with three exclusive and supremely stylish weapon skins.” Hit up our hands-on review of the game and then head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo’s 2023 New Year eShop Sale from $2
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath $10 (Reg. $30)
- Valkyria Chronicles $6 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Owlboy $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Plus special episode $4 (Reg. $6)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete $2 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy $10 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $45 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!