Latest Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones up to $130 off at $199 for the new year (Refurb)

Bose is now offering its QuietComfort 45 Over-the-Ear Headphones in refurbished condition for $199 shipped. Use code NEWYEAR25 to redeem the special price. Regularly $329 in new condition on Amazon and directly from Bose, this is $130 off the going rate of a new set and the best price we can find. This is also $30 below the best and limited Black Friday listing we tracked last year. Not only does this come by way the world class Bose refurbishment program (full details below), but this is also a sizable price drop on a wonderful set of noise cancelling over-ear headphones. They deliver as enjoyable a listening experience as they do block out annoying sounds on a flight or something of that nature, you’ll also find an Apple-like transparency setting for letting in just the right amount of outside noise alongside Active EQ to dial in optimized frequency response for various situations. From there, an up to 24-hour battery life joins a handy 15-minute fast charge for an additional 3 hours of power. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.

Anker’s flagship noise cancelling over-ears, the Soundcore ANC Q45, look to deliver a similar experience at a lower price point. While they certainly don’t carry Bose drivers, you can also land a new set for $130 shipped on Amazon right now. Be sure to get a complete breakdown of what to expect as part of our hands-on review impressions right here as well.

Prefer to take the in-ear approach instead? Check out this deal on Marshall’s textured black Minor III wireless buds while they are back down at the Amazon low. But we are also tracking a new all-time low on Jabra’s latest Elite 5 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair down at $99 and you can get a closer look in our deal coverage from this morning.

Bose refurbishment details:

A Refurbished Product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

Bose QuietComfort 45 NC Headphones feature:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

