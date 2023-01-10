Marshall’s textured black Minor III wireless buds return to Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is $30 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, $10 under our mention from this past summer, and the lowest price we can find. This is also the same price we tracked over the Black Friday and holiday season at the tail end of last year. Among the plethora of flat plastic earbuds and stark white AirPods out there, Marshall’s retro-like Minor III tends to stand out with a textured design reminiscent of vintage audio gear. But from there, you’re looking at relatively modern specs with typical Bluetooth streaming functionality, 12 mm drivers, touch-sensitive controls on the buds for playback and taking calls, and up to 25-hour battery life with the included charging case. Check out our hands-on review for more details and then head below.

Something like Anker’s Soundcore Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds come to mind as a notable, lower-cost alternative here. If the Marshall set above doesn’t have you sold, the noise cancellation and up to 36 hours of wireless playback on the Life P3i might do the trick. They are also selling for under $50 or less than half the price right now.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch or want a better idea of what’s out there, we have some recent and notable resources to reference first. We just went hands-on with the new higher-end Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 set that are looking to take on AirPods Pro 2 as well as a complete breakdown of our favorite sets of 2022. From Anker and Sony to Sennheiser and many more, this is a handy way to quickly get an understanding of the options out there across a spectrum of price ranges in one fell swoop.

Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones features:

PAIR AND PLAY: Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

BLUETOOTH 5.2: Minor III is truly wireless, giving you the absolute freedom of listening without wires, while delivering the same powerful audio