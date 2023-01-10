Tested: Form meets function with Shargeek’s transparent 130W STORM2 Slim power bank

Over the past few months, I’ve started taking a look at transparent charging tech as the trend picks back up from the early 2000s. At the top of the list of accessories that embody those nostalgic design cues is one of the latest releases from Shargeek, with its Shargeek STORM2 Slim power bank. Delivering more than just a slick, transparent design, the portable charger also comes outfitted with an eye-catching 130W output to charge all of the gear in your Apple setup away from home.

Hands-on with the Shargeek STORM2 Slim power bank

Taking TikTok, Twitter, and really the rest of the internet by storm, Shargeek was one of the first modern accessory makers who really started leaning into the transparent trend. Its recently released STORM2 Slim power bank was right on the front lines, delivering a piece of tech straight out of the early 2000s. At least in the looks department, that is.

On the actual feature side of the equation, Shargeek is going all-in on the latest standards that make the STORM2 Slim quite the future-proof offering. Everything comes centered around the internal 20,000mAh battery, which is supplemented by a 130W USB-C charging output. There’s a miniature color display on the side that can show off all of the current power draw rates and other stats on the power bank to add a bit of flare to the see-through casing. But whether that clash of retro and modern tech is worth the $199 price tag is the question we’re diving into below.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been testing out the Shargeek STORM2 Slim for the past month or so, using it as the main power bank in my everyday carry since just before the end of the year. It has come with me on trips across the country to Las Vegas, made its way in and out of clubs to save the day on countless occasions, and of course, hangs around for more casual refuels in everyday life.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Right out of the box, the power bank has the kind of hefty build you’d expect from a battery pack. The external casing has a slick feeling that honestly isn’t anything special outside of being transparent, but it does have a sturdy build that doesn’t have much give or flex. Over time, there have been some scratches that show up on the outside, but the blemishes hardly subtract from the overall look, feel, and functionality of the Shargeek STORM2 Slim.

As far as the latter goes, I have been incredibly happy with just how versatile the power bank is. Its 130W USB-C output really does wonders as a jack-of-all-trades solution, stepping in to handle everything from iPhone top-offs to replenishing my 14-inch MacBook Pro in a pinch. The 20000mAh has proven to be a sweet spot of being enough juice to actually put a dent in charging up larger devices like the aforementioned MacBook but also isn’t unwieldy. I can easily fit this in my purse, let alone a backpack, making all of the charging tech even more useful because it can be on me at all times.

With a $199 MSRP, you’re certainly paying a bit more for the aesthetics than you are for the feature set. When it goes on sale, as you’ll find right now, that is a different story, though. It’s easily one of the best-looking power banks on the market, with the Shargeek STORM2 Slim design really packing that extra something to stand out. I’ve gotten more compliments on this than any other piece of gear in my everyday carry, and not just from saving the day with some extra power. Then when you throw in its actual feature set, this is one release that perfectly balances form with function.

