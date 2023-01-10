Today’s Android game and app deals: Samurai Shodown, JETZ, Star Link 2, and more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure you check out the new all-time low now live on the Google Fast Pair-equipped Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds while they are at $99 as well. Alongside the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Android – now available FREE for Netflix subscribers – today’s highlight app deals include titles like Samurai Shodown, Star Link 2, JETZ – Definitive Edition, Transport INC, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporation to bring many of the classic games on the NEOGEO onto modern gaming environments through the ACA NEOGEO series. Now on smartphone, the difficulty and look NEOGEO games had back then can be reproduced through screen settings and options. Also, players can benefit from online features such as online ranking modes. More, it features quick save/load and virtual pad customization functions to support comfortable play within the app. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the masterpieces that are still supported to this day.

