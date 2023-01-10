Cowabunga! Netflix subscribers can now play TMNT Shredder’s Revenge for FREE on iOS/Android

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have now landed on iOS and Android in a major way with the release of Shredder’s Revenge on mobile. Unveiled by the beat em’ up pros at publisher/developer Dotemu back in March of 2022, Shredder’s Revenge embraced the golden era of TMNT games with just enough modern enhancements to deliver on what made the classic games so beloved while introducing them to a whole new generation of gamers. And now you won’t have to lug around your Switch to enjoy the best Turtles game in years as Netflix is now delivering it to its subscribers for FREE on both iOS and Android devices. Cowabunga! Head below for more details. 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come to mobile

Everyone’s favorite mutated teenage turtles experienced a little bit of a renaissance of sorts across 2022. After Dotemu announced the all-new, but perfectly classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge in the spring, Konami – owners of the publishing on the classic TMNT beat em’ ups and arcade titles – released the Cowabunga collection. The 13-game package contains just about all of the retro Turtles games, from the original arcade title through to the beloved Turtles in Time – I spent way to many hours playing the SNES version of this one back in the day – to the tournament fighters in Hyperstone Heist that originally launched on SEGA Genesis. But DotEmu has now teamed up with the folks at Netflix to bring the latest game set in the world of the legendary teenage turtle ninjas to mobile. 

Netflix subscribers can download now for FREE

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (officially known as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on the App Store) is now available as FREE download for all Netflix subscribers on both iOS and Android. You can team up with five other players with on-screen controls present and accounted for, but, as anyone who has played an action game like this on a smartphone will know, you’ll likely be better off with a some kind of controller

Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat ’em up. Cowabunga! They’re lean, they’re green and they’re mean! Battle as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to foil Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan. Brawl across a righteous range of classic TMNT locations in this beautifully rendered retro beat ’em up.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge takes the tried, tested, and true side-scrolling beat em’ up of yore to modern gamers with much of the same sensibilities and gameplay mechanics found in titles like Turtles in Time. Alongside all four Turtles, Casey Jones, Splinter, and April O’Neil are all playable here and you can get a complete breakdown of the gameplay experience in our hands-on review of the Switch edition right here – it is available on the eShop or in physical form on Amazon for console gamers

