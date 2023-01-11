Wrap your new AirPods Pro 2 in elago’s neon clear case starting from just $9 (20% or more off)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its AirPods Pro 2 Clear Case in neon yellow with lanyard for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 directly from elago and more like $14 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the neon colorway, the first notable price drop of the year, and the best we can find. Alternatively, you could land this same case without the lanyard strap for $8.99 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon, matching the lowest we have tracked from the regular $11 price tag. This wireless charging sheath adorns your stark white charging case with a vibrant pop of color while still allowing its detail to shine through. You’ll also find a micro dot pattern to mitigate fingerprints and smudges as well as a cut out for the included lanyard strap – you can get a closer look at that in our launch coverage. Head below for more details.

While not from a brand nearly as well known as elago, you can save slightly more with the Valkit variant. Starting at under $10 Prime shipped with the lanyard strap included, you can grab the complete, color-free clear model from the brand via Amazon for a touch less than the elago option to save even more right now.

For something more substantial and fashion-forward, we also just recently took a closer look at the latest AirPods Pro 2 covers from Coach. Delivering the brand’s classic signature C canvas print, this new cover is available in a pair of colorways with a “premium”clip and you can get a closer look at the details in our launch coverage right here.

elago Neon AirPods Pro 2 Clear Case features:

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT clear cases are that the color fades or the case is yellows over time. Our cases DO NOT FADE and the COLOR ALWAYS SHINES! As the case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the yellowing effect takes longer with continued use.

NEVER WORRY ABOUT SMUDGES WITH our innovative MICRO DOT PATTERN and have the ability to CUSTOMIZE YOUR CASE by adding stickers!

PERFECT GIFT FOR any new device user! Great for BIRTHDAY PRESENTS for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season – ESPECIALLY CHRISTMAS FOR STOCKING STUFFERS!

elago is a DESIGN COMPANY FIRST AND FOREMOST. Our motto is SIMPLE SOPHISTICATION because we create products that are USEFUL AND AWESOME! WE ALWAYS CREATE products that WE OURSELVES USE, so we know YOU WILL LOVE IT!

