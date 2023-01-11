Play the new TMNT Shredder’s Revenge on Android with a Razer Kishi controller down at $37

While the brand might have unleashed the second-generation model last summer, we are now tracking a deep deal on the V1 Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android at $36.99 shipped. Originally $100 before dropping into the $80 range shortly thereafter, it fetches closer to $45 these days at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. This is also well below the $99 it will cost you for the new model. The Kishi wraps your Android device in a sort of Switch-like form-factor, flanking your smartphone with traditional physical gaming controls including shoulder triggers, thumbsticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and more. A perfect option for more demanding mobile titles, much like the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge that’s free for Netflix subscribers on Android, you’ll also find USB-C charging with pass-through tech to simultaneously juice your device up. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and then head below.

A more affordable way to add some physical controls to your Android gaming rig is with the PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller. Not only will this one provide a more traditional Xbox-style gamepad to your setup, but you can also land a refurbished unit with the Amazon renewed guarantee right now for just $22 Prime shipped.

Be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the newest model Kishi controllers right here as well as our subsequent hands-on review for more details on the differences between it and the model listed above. And be sure to visit our latest roundup of discounted games and apps for your Android library while you’re at it.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller features:

Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere

Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, Black Desert Mobile, emulators, & many more.

Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

Latency-Free Gameplay: Unlike Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, the controller has zero latency by directly connecting to the device’s charging port

USB Type C Charging Port: For pass-through charging of your phone or tablet while using the controller

