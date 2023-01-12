Beats Fit Pro complement your New Year’s fitness journey with $40 discount to $160

Amazon now offers the latest Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $159.95 shipped in four different styles. Typically clocking in at the $200 price point, these are now 20% off and marking a return to holiday pricing for those who missed out on landing a pair under the tree in December. The updated Kim Kardashian colorways are also on sale and now down to $179.95. Just as perfect for everyday listening as they are for tagging along on workouts to hit those New Year’s resolutions, Beats Fit Pro arrive with a true wireless design, IPX4 water-resistance, and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

At a more affordable price point, those who don’t need the latest and greatest should consider going with the Beats Studio Buds instead. These now clock in at $100 on Amazon and like the lead deal, come in several different colorways to match the rest of your kit. These recent Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Speaking of our favorites, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

