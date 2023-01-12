Belkin’s USB-C 10K Power Bank charges your mobile EDC at $20 (Matching low, 33% off)

Joining today’s deals on Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe models, Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port 10K Power Bank for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, like it currently fetches directly from Belkin, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This offer also marks a return to the Amazon all-time low and matches the price we tracked over the holidays last year. While it might not deliver MagSafe action, it does allow you to carry around a relatively compact 10,000mAh battery in your EDC to ensure you can juice your gear up from anywhere. Alongside the LED battery level indicator and included charging cable, this model sports a 3-port setup with a pair of 12W USB-A jacks and a single up to 15W USB-C option. Head below for more details.

While Belkin might be a more popular and well-known brand name, something like the POWERADD PRO Portable Charger will deliver similar functionality for less. Featuring USB-C and the same 10,000mAh internal battery, this unit comes in at just $14 Prime shipped right now.

Alongside the aforementioned MagSafe Anker deals and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup, another notable addition to your charging kit could be Spigen’s new magnetic charger. Taking on the familiar puck-style MagSafe form-factor, the latest from Spigen is now available at 25% off the going rate and you can get a closer look at what it has to offer in our recent launch coverage.

Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port 10K Power Bank features:

10,000 mAh provides 40* extra hours of battery life for your smartphone

Charge up to 3 devices at once with up to 15W

2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port

USB-A to USB-C cable included

LED light indicates when power bank needs recharging

Compact design ideal for most vehicles

