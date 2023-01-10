Spigen’s new MagSafe charger is less pricey and reportedly ‘faster’ than Apple’s, now 25% off

It’s time to take a look at the new Spigen MagSafe charger as well as its very first price drop. Spigen remains one of the more affordable and sought after accessory makers for Apple gear (and Android devices to some degree) in the third-party space. Its covers regularly land in our best iPhone case roundups and now sit atop our picks for the best budget-friendly solutions of 2022. Before covering the launch of its new 3-card MagSafe wallet, we were impressed with our hands-on time with its iPhone 14 case collection during review, much like its previous-generation magnetic puck-style charger, but now it’s time for the new MagFit Spigen MagSafe charger. Head below for a closer look.

New MagFit Spigen MagSafe charger

This time around Spigen has launched its latest MagSafe charger as part of its MagFit lineup. The Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger measures out at the “same size” as the official Apple model, helping it to align “perfectly with the MagSafe array on the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset so you “don’t need to put effort into finding the sweet spot.”

Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger is perfectly compatible with the MagSafe. Same size as the official charger, it can perfectly fit with other MagSafe accessories. Also with strong magnetic it is easy to use.

The new MagFit Spigen MagSafe charger comes in at 2.20 by 2.20 by 0.21 inches and delivers a 4.9-foot attached cable with a USB-C jack on the end of it.

The brand has also implemented what it refers to as Airboost Technology that will automatically detect the device you’re using it with to optimize the charging mode alongside OverheatProtection to ensure temperature control and higher performance. Both of which are said to deliver even faster charging speeds than the in-house Apple variant as well:

According to Spigen, the new ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger can juice up an iPhone 14 Pro from 0 to 100% in under three hours. That, presumably, would require at least a 20W wall power adapter (it doesn’t ship with one), but that is apparently 20 minutes faster than the Apple model can do it despite being rated twice as powerful – the new Magfit model is 7.5W and Apple’s goes up to 15W. But while we will have to wait until we get a chance to go hands-on to confirm any of this, the new Spigen MagSafe charger is an even more affordable option anyway and offers a stealthy black colorway you won’t get from Apple.

Now live at 25% off the going rate

Speaking of which, don’t be fooled by the steep $50 MSRP it carries directly from Spigen as it just recently hit Amazon at $30 (this is usually the case with Spigen gear). Better yet, a new 25% on-page coupon is knocking the price down for the first time and, subsequently, a new all-time low of $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25 – or slightly below the price of the previous-generation model.

