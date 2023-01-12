Level Bolt brings HomeKit access to just about any door at $155, one of its best prices in months

Amazon is offering the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock at $154.82 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $190 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention of $164 back on Cyber Monday and comes within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past six months. If you’re not a fan of the design of having smart locks on your door, then this is a great alternative. It hides inside of the door and replaces only the deadbolt, which leaves your door looking exactly how it was before it was installed. You can use it with an app to lock or unlock the Level Bolt, as well as share access to friends and family, see activity history, set the auto lock and unlock functions, and more. Plus, it works with HomeKit for voice commands through Siri making it even easier to use. Take a closer look at what the Level Bolt has to offer in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Want to make your smart home secure without dropping $155? Well, Wyze Lock Bolt saves the day and comes in at $80 shipped. While it’s not HomeKit-compatible, you’ll still get some great smart features like auto-lock and keypad control. Learn more in our hands-on review. However, if it’s HomeKit control you’re after, then be sure to check out the Level Lock Smart Lock that’s on sale for $193, down from its normal $249 going rate.

Further upgrade your smart home setup with VOCOlinc HomeKit floor lamps and neon rope light strips that are on sale from $30. Normally $40 or more, these smart lighting accessories are perfect for your HomeKit household, which makes it a great pair should you pick up the Level Bolt. Then, head by our smart home guide for all the other ways you can save on voice-controlled gear heading into the new year.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!