Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub packs 8K HDMI into a MacBook-ready build at $120 (Reg. $150)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its USB-C 4 Multiport Adapter for $119.99 shipped. Available exclusively for Prime members, today’s offer is down from the usual $150 price tag in order to save you $30. This matches our previous mention from back in October, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date at within $8 of the all-time low. Bringing nine ports to your MacBook with the usual Apple-friendly Satechi design, the brand’s recent USB-C Multiport Adapter plugs right into your machine with a single USB-C cable. On top of providing 100W charging passthrough, there’s also an 8K HDMI output to go alongside Gigabit ethernet and a pair of SD card readers. Then you’ll also find a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gb/s ports, a USB 2.0 slot, and 3.5mm jack to complete the package. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

If it’s your iPad that could use some extra ports, Satechi’s official Amazon store is also discounting a more compact USB-C hub. Its Mobile Pro Hub typically sells for $60, but right now applying the on-page coupon will drop pricing down to $44.99. That’s delivering one of the best prices we’ve ever seen at $15 off and beating our previous mention by an extra $3. Turning a single USB-C port into three extra slots, this hub retains a 60W USB-C port for power and data passthrough to go alongside its other slots. There’s notable a 4K 60Hz HDMI output that comes joined by a USB-A port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Then be sure to go check out the Anker USB-C and Thunderbolt hubs that went on sale earlier in the week. Right now via Amazon, we’re tracking quite a few different offerings that take on different form-factors than either of the Satechi offerings on sale above. All starting at $30, you’ll find everything from compact models to even more capable Thunderbolt 4 docks, most of which are down to their best prices yet.

Satechi USB-C 4 Multiport Adapter features:

Introducing next-generation USB4 technology that provides upgraded bandwidth for video and data, fast transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, and backwards compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and even Thunderbolt 3. Features ultra-hi-res up to 8K HDMI video output for stunning display whether you are working, streaming, or gaming – with a refresh rate up to 30Hz. Requires direct HDMI connection. Computer, cable and monitor need to support 8K. Note: macOS supports up to 4k at 60hz

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!