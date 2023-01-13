Fitness-ready Beats Studio Buds return to all-time low with rare $60 discount to $90

Amazon now offers the Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray for $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday price as well as a return to the all-time low for the first time since. The $60 in savings haven’t been beaten before, and today’s offer is not only $10 under our previous mention, but also the same amount below what you’ll pay for other styles right now.

Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $57.82 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the first chance to save since back in November.

Or you could just go with an even more capable pair of true wireless earbuds in the form of the newer Beats Fit Pro. These went on sale earlier in the week in order to match the all-time low just like the Studio Buds above. Now down to $160 across every colorway, these provide a much more capable experience be it for everyday listening or tagging along on workouts.

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

