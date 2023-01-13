Caudabe 20% anniversary sitewide sale: iPhone 14 cases, AirTag gear, more from $9.50

Joining this morning’s new year Jouney smartphone accessory sale, Caudabe has now launched a sitewide event to fits own. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the brand is now offering 20% off sitewide including all of its minimalist iPhone cases, charging gear, cables, and AirTag covers. Discounts on Caudabe gear really only ever come around for holiday events, with today’s sale delivering folks a chance to score some of its gear at a discount to kick the new year off. Outside of a couple 25% offers and the fleeting 2-day Black Friday event, prices rarely drop below the 20% on tap here today. Head below for more.

Caudabe 10th anniversary sale

As a thank you for the last 10 years of business, Caudabe is now offering 20% off sitewide when you apply code CHEERSNEXT10 at checkout. Shipping is free on all orders over $45 as well.

Not only can use this code to score the best deals since November on its iPhone case collection we featured previously and subsequently landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, but also on the brand’s latest AirTag cases.

The Caudabe TAGCLIP and TAGSTICK AirTag covers launched last summer and have only seen a few price drops since. The regularly $12 models can now be had for $9.60 after the code above is applied. This is among the lowest prices we have tracked and a relatively rare chance to scoop them up with a discount. You’re essentially looking at the brand’s clip-style and adhesive-equipped AirTag cases with all of the details you need on each of them waiting right here.

Browse through the rest of the Caudabe anniversary sale right here and swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more.

Caudabe AirTag cover features:

Transform your AirTags with adhesive ability. TagStick is manufactured with a layer of premium, 3M adhesive that applies cleanly to a broad range of surfaces. A tight, precise fit ensures that your AirTags stay securely encased within TagStick. An incredibly versatile companion for your AirTags. Manufactured from ShockLite, providing robust impact protection. Quintessential Caudabe design with its sleek, minimalist form and premium matte texture. Carabiner-compatible and perfect for keychains.

