Caudabe intros redesigned dot matrix Synthesis MagSafe iPhone 14 cases, plus more from $27

The Caudabe iPhone 14 cases are now available for purchase on the official site. Caudabe, for some anyway, is somewhat of a sleeper brand not all folks know about while still maintaining what appears to be quite a cult following here at 9to5Toys. The brand now has its redesigned Synthesis, Lucid Clear, Viel, and Sheath models, most of which have MagSafe support, up for sale in various colorways for all of the new Apple handset models. Head below for a closer look.

Caudabe iPhone 14 case collection

The Synthesis MagSafe has always been Caudabe’s most protective case, and this remains true for iPhone 14. This time around it has “re-examined and revised every last inch,” with an exterior that is now encased in a new textured designed to deliver a more premium in-hand feel alongside a dot matrix pattern that lines either side of the case for extra grip.

The Sheath’s MagSafe functionality has been enhanced to deliver an even stronger magnetic attachment with the same fit and finish that made it so popular among fans of the brand previously:

The optimal blend of sleek, ultra slim design and superb drop protection. Manufactured from ShockLite, our proprietary, shock-absorbing polymer, and drop tested to 2m / 6.6 ft, the Sheath embodies quintessential Caudabe design. Full MagSafe compatibility.

An ultra slim, crystal clear case manufactured from the same impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass. Lucid Clear is perfect for protecting against everyday drops while showing off your iPhone’s sleek design in stunning clarity.

Impossibly thin and designed to closely mimic the form and feel of your iPhone. Perfect for the discerning minimalist looking for an ultra thin iPhone case to protect against scratches and minor bumps.

The Caudabe site delivers for free worldwide on orders over $45. Pre-orders on the cases above are shipping on various dates depending on the style and colorway you choose, starting as soon as September 19, 2022 (details are found on each of the listing pages).

You’ll also want to check out the new Caudabe clip and stick AirTag cases as well as the brand’s 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger it launched a couple months ago, and its latest wireless-charging leather AirPods Pro case while you’re at it.

