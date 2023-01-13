Journey offers 20% off sitewide: Leather iPhone 14 cases $32, MagSafe gear, more

Journey’s full-grain ECCO leather iPhone 14 cases launched some 24 hours after the debut of Apple’s latest-generation handsets and we are now tracking some solid price drops. Matching both the launch discount and the Black Friday price drops, you can now score its iPhone 14 Leather Case for all models $31.99 shipped. Simply use code TAKE20 at checkout. Regularly $40, and now available at the discounted rate for all iPhone 14 models, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the brand’s leather covers. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, they feature a “full grain leather” sourced from the Netherlands and design cues that include machined metal button covers as well as compatibility with “all MagSafe chargers.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more Journey gear deals.

The discount code above will actually apply to most of the brand’s gear right now. That includes the unique ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat we reviewed previously and the brand new Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Charging Stand we featured yesterday. Delivering a mostly traditional charging setup for all of your Apple gear, the Rapid TRIO also sports a modular USB-C Apple Watch charger you can detach and take with you anywhere. All of the details on that are right here.

Be sure to browse through the Journey site with the code above for additional accessories available at 20% off.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for all of this week’s best deals on other gear to enhance your mobile experience. One standout has Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 on sale from $35. The regularly $50 portable power supplies are now matching the all-time low at 30% off the going rate and you can get a closer look in both our deal coverage and our recent hands-on review as well.

Journey iPhone 14 Leather Case features:

Withstands falls of up to 6ft (1.5m), use your phone without worrying about dropping it! iPhones are known for the best and the most tactile buttons of all smartphones. Putting a case on it takes away from that original experience. That’s why have designed our iPhone 14 case with machined metal buttons have the same tactile feedback as the iPhone’s buttons. Our iPhone 14 cases use full grain leather sourced from ECCO in the Netherlands. Supple and robust at the same time, the leather feels both soft in your hands and provides maximum protection.

