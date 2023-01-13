Massive Disney Twice Upon a Year sale up to 60% off: Star Wars gear, much more from $2

Update: Disney’s “Biggest Sale of the Year” rolls on from now through Monday, but it is now offering free sitewide shipping for today only using code FREESHIP. Normally you would have to hit the $75 threshold, but not today. This is a great chance to land some of the smaller items and collectibles without having to place a larger order to side step the shipping fee.

The official Disney Shop has now launched one of the biggest sales in several months with deals even lower than the Black Friday event last year. The Twice Upon a Year sale is now live and offering up to 60% off a massive selection of Disney goods from apparel for the whole family and home products to toys, playsets, classic collectibles, and more. If you have some upcoming gifts to take care of or are just looking to expand your growing Magic Kingdom collection you’ll want to take a closer look at this weekend’s Disney sale. Head below for more details.

Disney Twice Upon a Year sale

The Twice Upon a Year Disney sale has official gear across just about all product categories marked down by up to 35% off and you can use code EXTRA25 at checkout to knock the prices down an additional 25%. As per usual, everything ships free in orders over $75 when you apply code SHIPMAGIC as well.

Whether it’s pajamas for the kids, Star Wars apparel, Marvel gear, or some classic Disney IP collectibles you’re looking to bring home, now’s the time to jump in. While it’s hard to go wrong here, one item that caught our eye for Star Wars fans is the Boba Fett and Throne Cosbaby Bobble-Head by Hot Toys that drops from the regular $35 down to $18.78 after you apply the code above. This is easily one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the fully sculpted Boba Fett Cosbaby figure with window display box.

Here are few handy links to help navigate particularly wide-ranging sale event as well: Toys, Clothing, Home Goods, Accessories, and Collectibles.

While we are talking Disney and a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out the three Star Wars 2023 LEGO sets on the way as well as the builds scheduled for this summer, and the 100th anniversary Disney BrickHeadz too.

Boba Fett and Throne Cosbaby features:

Our Boba Fett and Throne Cosbaby recreates the scene from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett when the legendary bounty hunter seats himself upon the throne in Jabba the Hutt’s former palace. Hot Toys is excited to offer fans this authentically detailed bobble-head as part of a new Cosbaby collection now arriving to our galaxy. Fully sculpted Boba Fett Cosbaby on throne. Non-articulated figure with bobble-head. Includes base with Boba Fett title plate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!