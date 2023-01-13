HYPER’s metal MacBook stand with integrated 7-in-1 USB-C and 4K HDMI hub at $50 (50% off)

There are plenty of affordable MacBook stands out there, but we have now spotted a notable deal on HYPER’s model with an integrated USB-C hub to take things up a notch. Regularly $100, HYPER is now offering its HYPERDRIVE 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand for $49.99 shipped. Still listed at $100 via Amazon where it has never gone for less than $80, today’s deal is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we have featured. Compatible with 10- to 17-inch laptops and MacBooks, it delivers a foldable and completely portable (when it needs to be) aluminum stand for your daily driver with adjustable “ergonomic” height settings. From there, you’ll find a 7-in-1 USB-C hub affixed to the bottom for an all-in-one laptop experience featuring HDMI (4K30Hz), USB-C (100W Power Delivery), USB-C (5Gb/s), card readers, and a pair of USB-A jacks (5Gb/s). Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need the integrated hub option here, there are far more affordable solutions. While this Lamicall metal MacBook stand might not be as feature-rich overall, it also comes in at just $19 Prime shipped right now and makes for a minimalist and clean way to raise up your laptop display and keyboard.

Alternatively, if you don’t need the stand but require something to expand your I/O potential, we have deals for that too. Alongside this new all-time low on Satechi’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub, we are also tracking a series of Anker USB-C and Thunderbolt hub discounts this week. The offers start from $30 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything waiting in our deal coverage from a few days ago.

HYPERDRIVE 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand features:

For Mac and PC users looking to maximize connectivity in a minimalist design, the 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand is a lightweight, ergonomic and collapsible laptop stand that features 7 integrated ports including USB-C and USB-A 5Gbps as well as high-resolution 4K HDMI 30Hz video.

