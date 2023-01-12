Lamicall’s aluminum MacBook stand organizes your desktop at just $19 today (27% off)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Prime members the LN-US Aluminum Laptop Riser Stand for $18.99 shipped. Regularly $26, this is 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $2 below our last mention on this model, within a couple bucks of the all-time low we have only tracked once previously, and matching the early Black Friday pricing from last year. If you’re looking for an affordable way to lift your MacBook (or other laptops) off the tabletop, today’s deal is worth a look. Not only will it help free up some desk space – you can stow keyboards and other accessories underneath – but you’re also scoring a relatively minimalist aluminum treatment here that supports just about all machines between 10 and 15.6 inches. The rubber padding along the bottom and the stand protect your precious MacBook and tabletop from scratches as well. More details below.

If you would prefer something even more minimalist, something like this OMOTON Laptop Stand might be a better fit. This one also goes for a touch less at $18 Prime shipped and delivers nearly identical compatibility, an aluminum alloy build, and comes in a few different colorways.

As for other MacBook accessory deals, be sure to check out this offer on Native Union’s form-fitting coated canvas sleeves and then dive into the discount we have on Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub and this week’s Anker Amazon sale. The latter of which features a host of offers on MacBook hubs to expand your I/O potential with solid deals starting from $30 and you can get a detailed look at all of the models on tap right now in our previous coverage.

Lamicall LN-US Aluminum Laptop Riser features:

Wide Compatibility: The notebook laptop stand for desk is compatible with all laptops from 10 – 15.6 inches, such as Mac MacBook Pro 16 14 inch 2021 Air 12 13 15 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Microsoft Surface Google Pixelbook XPS Dell HP Acer Chromebook, etc. Perfect companion for your precious device.

Stable And Protective: This laptop stand is made of premium Aluminum alloy, it is sturdy, support up to 15 lbs, no worry any wobble at all; the rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly, ensure your laptop stable on the stand and prevent any scratches.

Ergonomic Design: The Macbook pro stand elevates your laptop by 6″ to a perfect eye level. It let you fix posture and relieves neck, shoulder and spinal pain, it’s very comfortable for working at home, office and outdoor, make typing more easier.

