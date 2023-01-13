LEGO’s new 2,082-piece Ideas A-Frame Cabin officially revealed ahead of February release

Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing its latest Ideas creations that arrives in the form of the A-Frame Cabin. This model has been in the works for years now, and is finally seeing the light of day as the latest kit to arrive on store shelves with over 2,080 pieces when it ships next month.

LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin officially debuts!

Originally announced as one of the next LEGO Ideas sets back in February of 2022, the A-Frame Cabin is now official! It’s been in the works since we originally covered the project back in its early days in 2021 and has now completed its transformation from fan-built model to actual set. Stacking up as set number 21338, the upcoming kit will be arriving with 2,082 pieces when it drops next month. Staying pretty close to the original fan-submitted model, the cabin stands 11 inches tall while resting on a 17.5-inch wide base plate.

The cabin itself has two different floors which are packed into the unique A-frame design. Each story is furnished with the kind of outdoorsy gear you’d expect, and the LEGO Group backs the exterior with much of the same wilderness focus. There is some absolutely gorgeous brick work leveraged here to pull off the intricate details, which extends from the stone foundation made using a batch of Thor’s Hammer pieces all the way up to the complementing trees and tip of the cabin.

Alongside the main build, the LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin also includes four minifigures. Forming a complete family just trying to have a lovely stay in the gorgeous residence, there is nothing exceedingly exciting about the characters. But as far as inclusions go, these are some pretty neat minifigs that appear to be exclusive to the set. There’s also plenty of little accessories packed into the kit, like an all-new canoe piece and tons of camping gear.

Dropping on February 4, the new LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin will retail for $179.99. It’ll be available exclusively from LEGO Shop Online to start, and VIP members will be able to score the kit a tad early on February 1. Until then, be sure to feast your eyes on all of the glorious detail shots for what is surely going to be one of the best creations of the year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!