April saw the launch of a series of new LEGO Star Wars kits amongst the first Looney Tunes minifigures and much more. But now, we’re turning our attention to all of the fan-made builds that are still vying for that official set status. This month, in particular, is headlined by the recreation of an iconic A-Frame cabin, as well as a playable mini-golf course and much more. Head below for a look at all of April’s best LEGO Ideas.

This A-Frame Cabin highlights April’s best LEGO Ideas

Amongst all of the LEGO Ideas creations that have caught our eye in April, builder Norton74’s A-Frame Cabin has particularly stood out with an utterly unique and quaint design. Packed into the cabin are so many interesting techniques. From some masterful stonework to little accessories scattered throughout, just about every inch of the model is covered in novel parts usage.

With over 750 days remaining in the campaign, this build should have no problem making it to the official LEGO Ideas review considering over 7,500 fans have signed on in favor of seeing it become a real set.

This payable LEGO mini golf course is on-par

LEGO Ideas has brought up plenty of creations that feature actual functionality, like the 3,600-piece playable Grand Piano from last year. But builder LEGOParadise is taking that emphasis in a new direction with their playable mini-golf course. Complete with three different holes and plenty of obstacles from zig-zagging paths to windmills and more.

Alongside all of the ingenious built into the detailed creation, it being minifigure scale adds a whole other level of brilliance that would make it just as great of a LEGO city addition as a standalone kit. Just shy of 1,800 supporters have cast their vote of approval so far, giving the LEGO Ideas playable mini-golf course 600 days to secure the rest.

Check out this Women of Computing project

And for the last fan-made creation we’re highlighting this month alongside the LEGO mini-golf course, builder 20tauri is back with yet another build celebrating the legacy of women engineers and mathematics. With their Women of Computing set, you’re looking at much the same design as the NASA variant that was already successfully launched via LEGO Ideas, delivering several miniature vignettes.

Depicting icons like Ada Lovelace, who made one of the first calculating machines, and Gladys West, best known for her work developing GPS back in the 1970s, this creation has already managed to secure over 6,500 supporters. It has over 750 days to achieve the rest. And with the builder’s track record, it’s looking quite likely we may see this end up on store shelves in the future.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

April also saw the entry of quite a few fan-made projects into the highly sought-after 10,000 supporters club. While we’re still waiting on the verdict of the most recent LEGO Ideas review round from back in January, there is now quite an impressive list of builds that have garnered the required votes. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for April.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

