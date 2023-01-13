Save 26% on Logitech’s Aurora G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse at its second-best $74.50

Amazon is currently offering the latest Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $74.44 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 26% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $5 of the all-time low. The G705 comes equipped with soft, zonal LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting as this mouse is part of the new Aurora Collection, creating a one-of-a-kind look. In terms of wireless performance, you can either use the LIGHTSPEED connection with the USB receiver or Bluetooth for greater platform compatibility. Battery life can last upwards of 40 hours with RGB lighting enabled. Coming in at just 85 grams, the G705 is a compact and lightweight gaming mouse that can fit in just about anywhere. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash but retain wireless functionality, check out the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse at $30. The HERO sensor in this mouse has a resolution of up to 12,000 DPI and it uses the same LIGHTSPEED wireless connection the G705 has. Unlike the G705, however, the G305 uses a single AA battery and can last up to 250 hours before needing to be replaced. The G305 weighs 99 grams, which is 13 grams more than the featured mouse, but it can be worth it if you’re not a competitive gamer and are on a budget.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this mouse. Looking for a new gaming headset as well? We’re currently tracking Razer’s Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset marked down to $51, the new all-time low. Here you will receive Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with support for THX spatial audio for a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience. There is even some Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the earcups which can be customized in the Synapse software. Speaking of the earcups, they come with leatherette memory foam cushions to isolate the sound while remaining comfortable during those long gaming sessions.

Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse from The Aurora Collection is a compact wireless mouse designed to put the power of play in your hands with a contoured fit, soft RGB lighting, and gaming-grade tech. The sculpted design of the G705 makes the perfect companion for all-day, all-out play. This small wireless mouse is purpose-built for smaller hands and welcomes the palm, claw grip and fingertips of all kinds of players. Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse lets you escape to anywhere, from everywhere, with a USB-C rechargeable, 40-hr battery life (while gaming with full lighting), LIGHTSPEED wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity. Play on pretty much every platform and operating system, including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!