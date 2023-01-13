SteelSeries’ regularly $180 Apex Pro Mini Keyboard with adjustable keys falls to $139.50

Amazon is currently offering the latest SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.49 shipped. Typically going for $180, this 23% discount marks the new second-best Amazon price we’ve tracked. Today’s deal comes within $20 of Amazon’s all-time low and this keyboard has only dropped this low a handful of times before. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. A new feature with the 2.0 switches is Dual Action keypresses so you can configure two actions per key. The keyboard will come with a detachable USB-C to USB-A cable to make transportation easier with less risk of damaging the board itself. Speaking of the keyboard, it utilizes the 60% form factor to save space on your desk so your mouse has more room to move around. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $83. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Blue switches being used here, giving audible and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your graphics card? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Strix RX 6600 XT 8GB marked down to $360, a return to the all-time low price. Ready to handle your gaming tasks, this graphics card is tailor-made for mid-range setups. The 8GB of GDDR6 memory is plenty to run most games at 1080p or 1440p resolutions with medium to high settings. ASUS has dual axial-tech fans that help keeps the GPU cool even when doing slight overclocking.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Customize Every Keystroke – Precisely adjust the registration depth of every key to the nearest 0.1MM, going from speedy 0.2MM touches to deliberate 3.8MM presses.

Durable PBT Keycaps – Long-lasting double shot PBT keycaps provide a high-quality texture for enhanced keystroke feel and improved typing accuracy.

60% Form Factor – Streamlined design saves desk space and leaves more room for mouse movement, retaining full-size keyboard capabilities with side-printed functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!