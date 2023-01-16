Today’s Android game and app deals: Blood Card, Dark Mist, The Almost Gone, more

Blood Card

Monday afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below courtesy of the Google Play storefront. Just be sure you also check out the deals we are tracking on Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 from Samsung as well as the Moto G 5G and today’s all-time low on Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Blood Card, Dark Mist, The Almost Gone, Pocket Stables, Evoland 2, and much more. The rest of today’s Android game and app deals are waiting after the fold. 

More on Blood Card:

Blood Card combines elements of roguelike and deckbuilding. During the game, you shall strive ahead, gathering cards to build a unique deck and use it to defeat the enemies getting in your way. You will have to choose between escaping or try to defeat Death, who is relentlessly pursuing you.

