New Amazon low hits PNY’s XLR8 PC battlestation-ready 2TB M.2 Gen4 SSD at $145

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 CS3040 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $144.99 shipped. This sold for between $180 and $210 for almost all of last year at Amazon before dropping to today’s new all-time low. It carries a regular price of $161 directly from PNY these days and is now at the best price we can find. We are also still tracking a new all-time low at the 1TB variant, but with today’s discount you’re looking at double the storage alongside the same up to 5,600MB/s transfer rates. The M.2 PCIe Gen4 setup here is ready for modern PC builds at a relatively competitive price tag as well as the extended 5-year warranty it ships with. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can save some cash with the 1TB model at the $80 all-time low. But another solution that runs even faster than the PNY XLR8 worth considering is the Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD. This one clocks in at 7,300MB/s and currently carries an Amazon list price of $100 – more pricey than the 1TB PNY but also much faster and less pricey than the 2TB model featured above.

Joining today’s new Amazon Samsung sale with portable SSDs and microSD cards starting from $14, you’ll find the rest of our ongoing storage deals below:

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the ultra high performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 5,600MB/s seq. read and 4,300MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

Backed by a 5 Year Warranty with support from our US based technical support team

