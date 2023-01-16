Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Charger $16 (20% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 7.5W MagSafe Charger for $15.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 20% from its normal $20 going rate, today’s deal marks one of the first price drops that we’ve seen since back in September when it fell to $14.50. Leveraging Apple’s MagSafe technology, this wireless charger is perfect for powering your smartphone at the desk or even bedside table. It’s able to deliver 7.5W of power to iPhones, Android Smartphones, or even AirPods and other wireless headphones. Simply put, the magnets in this charger will automatically align it to the Qi receiver on your iPhone 12 or newer, and when leveraging MagSafe rings from third-parties, even works with non-Apple devices just the same. Plus, the cable that comes off the puck measures 1.5m, which means that it offers additional reach compared to the standard 1m cord that Apple uses.

Featured with magnetic charging, automatically attach the phone with magnetism and charge it at once, whether you want to play games, make calls, or chat on phone, it will not affect the charging, and the equipped 1.5M cable keeps you away from boring waiting process for charging. Built-in high-tech chip, this phone wireless charger can prevent overheating, overcharge, object detection and short circuit, and protect your charging safety to the greatest extent. Don’t take off your phone case, UGREEN iPhone wireless fast charging pad can directly charge your phone through magnetic case, just place it on the central of the wireless pad and charge it. The thin and light design makes this magnetic wireless charger fit almost perfectly with the mobile phone, providing you with a greater charging experience.

