EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower sees off-season discount to $349 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $399, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $50 off. We last saw it on sale back in August, with today’s offer marking the all-time low for only the second time. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. It might be winter and mowing your lawn is the last thing on your mind, but today’s markdown lets you get ready for spring with some notable savings attached and leave the gas and oil alternatives in the past. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to leverage some of the power from the lead deal outside of lawncare upkeep, picking up the EGO Power+ 150W Power Inverter is a great solution. This lets you use the 5Ah battery included with the mower to power smartphones over USB-A as well as appliances and more with the 150W full AC outlet. Especially with a few months until spring arrives, this add-on will let you make the most of the green power through the rest of winter.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide now that the week is underway, Panasonic’s eneloop Power Packs are seeing some rare markdowns. Dropping for some of the first times, we’re tracking a pair of different rechargeable battery bundles that include the needed wall charger and now start from $35. So if you’re looking to leave single-use consumables in the past, now is a great way to start off 2023 with some more environmentally-conscious offerings.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

