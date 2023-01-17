Sit your iPad/tablet down on Lamicall’s A1 adjustable metal stand while it’s down at $15

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its A1 Adjustable Tablet Stand in various colorways for $15.19. Shipping is free for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $19, we saw it in the $18 range for the first half of last year with today’s deal delivering up to $20% in savings. The $15 offer is also matching the previous sale price we tracked in mid December ahead of the holidays. It might not be one of those all-in-one higher-end charging stands, but it does deliver a clean minimalist solution for getting your iPad or tablet at an ideal desktop or viewing angle. It is made of “space flight alloy” and compatible with devices between 4 and 13-inches alongside carrying a series of rubber cushions to deliver a smooth, scratch-free resting surface. More details below.

A more affordable option with a very similar feature would be the OMOTON ‎T2 tablet stand. While normally a touch more pricey than today’s lead deal, you can grab the silver model at under $13 Prime shipped right now on Amazon with a clean look and adjustable design as well.

If you’re looking for a more affordable tablet solution all together, Amazon’s late new year sale featuring a host of its newest-model Fire HD devices is worth a quick peek. Starting from $60, you’ll find options for the kids, grandma, and yourself marked down by up to $75 right now including the latest Fire HD 8 and more. Just be sure to also scope out the rare deal we are now tracking on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 if you’re looking to take things up a few notches – this is the best iPad out there if you ask me.

Lamicall A1 Adjustable Tablet Stand features:

Lamicall pad stand is made of spaceflight al-it alloy and super high strengthened alloy steel material higher strength lighter weight. The low center of gravity design and extended hooks keep the tablet in safety. Rubber cushions protect the iPad from Scratches and sliding. Perfect for playing game, watching videos viewing photos, reading, typing and video recording. Lamicall tablet stand provides you a smart lifestyle.

