Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 sees $99 discount to $500 low after holiday stock shortages

After being largely sold out for the past few months, Best Buy today is offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5. Dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $499.99 shipped, this is matching the all-time low set once before at $99 off. We last saw it on sale back at the start of December, with today’s offer marking only the second time it has ever dropped this low on top of being a hard-to-find addition to Apple’s lineup in the first place. The elevated 256GB capacity is also $99 off, too.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead discounts.

With a new work week now underway, all of the best Apple deals are going live. The New Year hasn’t exactly been overflowing with markdowns on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models, but the price cuts we’ve seen have been quite notable for bringing home some of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear, all of which is now up for grabs in our guide.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Show More Comments