Late new year Amazon tablet sale live from $60: Fire HD 8, kids’ models, more (Up to $75 off)

Amazon has now launched its first notable Fire tablet sale of the year. If you missed out some of the Black Friday offers last year, today’s sale marks the lowest prices we have tracked since on the latest 2022 models, many of which come within $5 or $10 of the all-time lows. The Fire HD 8 that was unveiled back in September, for example, is now within $5 of the all-time low holiday price and is joined a by a number of other models in the lineup including the latest Fire HD 10 and a range of kids’ configurations in various colorways with the included case. Head below for more details and a closer look at the deals.

You can also get even more details on the latest Fire HD 8 tablet and the kids edition in our launch coverage and the rest of the Fire HD tablet lineup right here.

While we are talking Amazon gear deals, this past week also saw the very first price drop on its just-released Fire TV Cube alongside a host of its other streaming media players with deals starting from $25 Prime shipped. All of the details and a breakdown of the discounts are ready and waiting for you here.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features:

Enhanced performance – Updated hexa-core processor for more responsive performance (up to 30% faster than previous gen Fire HD 8).

All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

