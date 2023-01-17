MSI’s prev-gen. top-tier RX 6950 XT GPU falls to new Amazon low at $760 shipped

Amazon is offering MSI’s RX 6950 XT 16GB Gaming X Trio Graphics Card for $759.99 shipped. Down from a $999 list price and $820 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this graphics card. For further comparison, we have seen the 6950 XT fall as low as $622 in the past, though that was in a very limited sale with a GIGABYTE model back in September. As AMD’s previous-generation high-spec graphics card, this was the most powerful you could expect from team red up until the 7900 XTX replaced it in late 2022. Even though it’s been superseded, the 6950 XT is still a solid high-end graphics card for your premium gaming setup. It features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, works with AMD FSR 2.0 for increased performance, and also leverages RDNA 2 technology for real-time ray tracing. Learn more about what all RDNA 2 has to offer in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you already have a pretty powerful graphics card, then have you considered upgrading the rest of your desktop? We recommend the Ryzen 9 7900X as one of the better options for your gaming setup, and loved it in our hands-on review. Coming in at $590 on Amazon, it might be a bit higher on the cost spectrum but it packs a punch when it comes to processing power for sure.

Don’t forget that right now we’re tracking new Amazon lows on battlestation-ready 1TB and 2TB M.2 Gen4 NVMe SSDs on sale from $81 shipped. With up to 6,600MB/s transfer rates available, you’ll find that this is a great way to bring extra performance to your setup without having to build a whole new desktop. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on battlestation upgrades.

MSI RX 6950 XT GPU features:

The latest iteration of MSI’s iconic GAMING series once again brings performance, low-noise efficiency, and aesthetics that hardcore gamers have come to recognize and trust. Now you too can enjoy all your favorite games with a powerful graphics card that stays cool and silent. Just the way you like it.

